50 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 50 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova said at a briefing today.

According to her, 12 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, 10 — in Chui region, 9 — in Osh city, 5 — in Osh region, 4 — in Jalal-Abad region, 6 — in Batken region, and 4 — in Issyk-Kul region.

At least 23 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day.

In total, 2,478 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the republic, 1,091 of them have recovered.