12:11
USD 77.28
EUR 88.40
RUB 1.09
English

50 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 50 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova said at a briefing today.

According to her, 12 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, 10 — in Chui region, 9 — in Osh city, 5 — in Osh region, 4 — in Jalal-Abad region, 6 — in Batken region, and 4 — in Issyk-Kul region.

At least 23 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day.

In total, 2,478 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the republic, 1,091 of them have recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/160290/
views: 74
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 14.9 million people globally
1,108 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 29,359 in total
44 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
At least 984 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
PM: Enterprises for production of masks should be opened in each region
Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 14.7 million people globally
Kyrgyz officials consider issue of payment of compensation to 40 health workers
Coronavirus confirmed in 47 medical workers over 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
42 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan will create stock of medicines Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan will create stock of medicines
22 July, Wednesday
12:06
Free day patient hospital opened in Leninskoye village Free day patient hospital opened in Leninskoye village
11:45
50 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:38
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 14.9 million people globally
11:00
1,108 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 29,359 in total
10:51
44 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan