Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 14.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 203,309 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 14,906,602 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,899,072), Brazil (2,159,654), India (1,155,354), Russia (782,040), South Africa (381,798), Peru (362,087), Mexico (356,255), Chile (334,683) and the UK (297,389).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 8,400,000. The figure grew by 146,473 people for a day.

At least 615,754 people died from the virus (growth by 13,616 people for 24 hours), including 141,992 people — in the USA, 81,487— in Brazil, 45,507— in the UK, 40,400— in Mexico, and 35,073 — in Italy.

At least 29,359 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 75,153 cases — in Kazakhstan, 17,881 — in Uzbekistan, 6,967 — in Tajikistan.