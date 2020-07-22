12:11
USD 77.28
EUR 88.40
RUB 1.09
English

At least 984 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 984 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for a day. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 343 people have recovered in Bishkek, 62 — in Chui region, 65 — in Osh region, 71 — in Talas region, 70 — in Naryn region, 134 — in Issyk-Kul region, 147 — in Jalal-Abad region, 27 — in Batken region, in Osh city — 65.

At least 15,851 people have recovered throughout the country in total.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/160279/
views: 151
Print
Related
50 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 14.9 million people globally
1,108 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 29,359 in total
44 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
PM: Enterprises for production of masks should be opened in each region
Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 14.7 million people globally
Coronavirus confirmed in 47 medical workers over 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
42 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
1,108 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 28,251 in total
Popular
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan will create stock of medicines Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan will create stock of medicines
22 July, Wednesday
12:06
Free day patient hospital opened in Leninskoye village Free day patient hospital opened in Leninskoye village
11:45
50 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:38
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 14.9 million people globally
11:00
1,108 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 29,359 in total
10:51
44 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan