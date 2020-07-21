PM: Enterprises for production of masks should be opened in each region

«It is necessary to accelerate opening of workshops for sewing disposable medical masks and personal protective equipment,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, heads of regions should step up work in this direction. Moreover, prices for such products should be affordable for citizens.

The head of the Cabinet also instructed to speed up the work on providing each region with CT devices. «All regions should be provided with computed tomography devices. Plenipotentiary representatives in the regions are responsible for their delivery and prompt connection to work,» he recalled.

Participants of the meeting also discussed measures taken by the government to eliminate the shortage of medicines. The Ministry of Health has been instructed to monitor the issue of continuous provision of the regions with the necessary medicines.

At the same time, state agencies were instructed to pay special attention to stepping up disinfection work at public places, on streets of cities and regions of the country.