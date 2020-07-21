14:51
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 14.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 253,070 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 14,703,293 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,829,920), Brazil (2,118,646), India (1,155,338), Russia (776,212), South Africa (373,628), Peru (353,590), Mexico (349,396), Chile (330,930) and the UK (296,944).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 8,200,000. The figure grew by 164,466 people for a day.

At least 609,986 people died from the virus (growth by 3,024 people for 24 hours), including 140,905 people — in the USA, 80,120— in Brazil, 45,397— in the UK, 39,485— in Mexico, and 35,058 — in Italy.

At least 28,251 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 73,468 cases — in Kazakhstan, 17,149 — in Uzbekistan, 6,921 — in Tajikistan.
