At least 188 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg

At least 188 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, Kyrgyzstanis who stayed in Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Tyumen, Surgut, Novy Urengoy, Salekhard, Kurgan, Noyabrsk and Perm arrived by a charter flight of Avia Traffic airline.

The list of passengers was compiled taking into account the received applications from citizens and Kyrgyz diaspora organizations from the regions and cities of the Ural Federal District. Presence of previously purchased tickets for Avia Traffic flights was taken into account.     
