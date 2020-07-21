13:20
Kyrgyz officials consider issue of payment of compensation to 40 health workers

At present, the issue of payment of compensation to 40 medical workers of 200,000 soms each is being considered. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova said at a briefing today.

According to her, these are medical workers who were among the first infected with coronavirus. Lists have been collected all over the country.

«Unfortunately, a number of documents was needed for the epidemiological investigation. These documents were not prepared separately for each employee. A task was given to prepare them. The commission will consider this issue today,» Ainura Akmatova promised.

In total, 2,428 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country, 624 of them have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.
