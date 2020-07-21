Coronavirus confirmed in 47 medical workers over 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

At least 47 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan for the last 24 hours. Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova said at a briefing today.

According to her, 9 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, 15 — in Chui region, 6 — in Osh city, 10 — in Osh region, 4 — in Batken region, and 3 — in Issyk-Kul region.

During the day, 11 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

In total, 2,428 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the republic, 624 of them have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.