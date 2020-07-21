42 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 42 more people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova said at a briefing today.

According to her, 9 people have died in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh, 3 — in Chui region, 7 — in Osh region, 4 — in Talas region, 4 — in Naryn region, 7 — in Issyk-Kul region, 5 — in Jalal-Abad region, and 1 — in Batken region.

In total, 1,079 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired infection over the entire period.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.