First medical workers have rest in Issyk-Kul region after work in red zone

Fifteen heath workers from Issyk-Kul region will undergo a full course of rehabilitation at Altyn-Zhai resort starting from today. The head of the district Danir Imanaliev and representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations met with them.

All of them have worked with coronavirus patients in Bishkek on the front line of the fight against the pandemic for just over two weeks. After a difficult business trip, everyone returned home.

Looking into their tired eyes, I see that for a long time spent in the most difficult conditions, the doctors have a smile on their faces. Today they do not have to put on special protective equipment and stay by the seriously ill around the clock. It is time to get some rest.

The doctors honestly admitted that it was very difficult at first. They had to do a lot for the first time. They had to work in the most difficult conditions in the city’s medical institutions. At the former Gansi airbase in Semetei observation unit they have deployed the first mobile hospital. Then they themselves saved serious patients from death.

«When the acute period of the pandemic began in Bishkek, the number of patients began to increase sharply. There were not enough physicians who had to look after the sick. The regional authorities decided to send a group of medical workers to help their Bishkek colleagues. They have fulfilled their duty and returned home,» Danir Imanaliev said.

He congratulated the doctors and nurses on their return and said that all fellow countrymen are proud of them. They all have fulfilled their civic duty with honor.

The health workers will spend a week at the health resort, and then they will start their work again. All of them, if their help is needed again, are ready to return to any place in Kyrgyzstan.
