Kyrgyzstanis in Russia donate drugs for 524,000 rubles to Bishkek City Hall

Kyrgyzstanis living in Russia have donated drugs for 524,000 rubles to the City Hall of Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The money has been raised and the medicines have been purchased by Tabarman society and Sadovod shopping center. All organizational issues, logistics and transportation costs were covered by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia.

In addition, 100 packs of clexane, 100 packs of heparin, 100 cannulas and disposable syringes have been handed over to the City Hall from the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation.

«The aid will be distributed at a meeting of the City Emergency Anti-Epidemic and Anti-Epizootic Commission according to the requests of the City Health Department,» the City Hall added.