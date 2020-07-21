10:17
Kyrgyzstan to develop project of road to Karkyra gorge by the end of 2020

It is planned to start development of a detailed project for Tyup — Kegen road and the road leading to Karkyra gorge by the end of 2020. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reports.

The work will be carried out within the framework of the third phase of the project «Programme to improve regional communications in Central Asia.» The length of the road will be 52 kilometers, and the preliminary cost of the project is $ 55 million.

The project includes rehabilitation of Tyup — Kegen road from the 39th to the 76th kilometer and about 15 kilometers of the road adjacent to the tourist camp in Karkyra gorge, as well as the purchase of road maintenance equipment.

«In addition, the project provides for increasing the capacity of the Civil Aviation Agency and the Kyrgyz Aviation College. A component for development of the tourist potential of Issyk-Kul region is also included — construction of five tourist service centers, a pilot project for development of geoparks and etc.,» the Ministry of Transport said.
