Coronavirus confirmed in 112 medical workers in Kyrgyzstan for two days

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency that COVID-19 has been laboratory-confirmed in 2,381 medical workers as of today in the republic.

It is worth noting that the Republican Emergency Response Center has ceased to provide data on the number of infected doctors in the last two days without explaining the reason.

The ministry did not provide data on doctors with community-acquired pneumonia.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.