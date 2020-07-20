One in five deaths from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan occurs due to late treatment

One in five deaths from laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 occurred due to late treatment. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Madamin Karataev, announced at a briefing.

He noted that 191 people have died from laboratory-confirmed coronavirus over the entire period.

«Our analysis shows that 20 percent of the deaths occurred on the first or second day after hospitalization. This means that people turned for medical help too late or were unable to receive medical assistance on time,» the official said.

In total, 1,037 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired infection over the entire period.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.