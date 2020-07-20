At least 34 people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 34 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev announced at a briefing.

According to him, two people died from laboratory-confirmed coronavirus, the rest 32 — from clinically confirmed (community-acquired pneumonia).

In total, 1,370 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired infection over the entire period.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.