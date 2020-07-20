425 more Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Bishkek from Moscow, including 21 doctors

At least 425 more Kyrgyzstanis, including small children, have arrived in Bishkek from Moscow. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The plane of Aeroflot Russian airline has arrived in the republic yesterday.

«Women in late pregnancy and having small children have returned to Kyrgyzstan, as well as citizens with serious illnesses, who have recently undergone surgery and have lost relatives,» the ministry said.

This plane also brought 21 medical practitioners to Kyrgyzstan to treat patients with coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia.