15:15
USD 77.55
EUR 88.54
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstanis in Germany raise money for fight against coronavirus

Public organization of Kyrgyzstanis in the Federal State of Hesse BIZ (Bildung, Initiative, Zusammenarbeit — education, initiative, cooperation), consonant with the word «WE», is conducting a fundraising campaign to provide assistance to medical institutions of Kyrgyzstan. To date, more than 7,000 euros have been collected.

Public associations of Kyrgyzstanis in the Federal State of Bavaria «ORDO» and Hoffnung für Kirgisien — «Hope for Kyrgyzstan» have already collected more than 8,000 euros.

These associations in Germany continue to hold charity events.

In addition, under the leadership of a compatriot Natalia Yugai, about 3,700 euros have been collected. Medicines Clexane and Xarelto have been purchased at the expense of the money in Moscow, which have already been handed over to one of the public associations in Kyrgyzstan.

A project is being developed on the platform of the public organization of Kyrgyz citizens in Germany Kyrgyz Club Germany to provide direct online consultations by compatriot doctors in different countries to colleagues in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as to patients. The project will start in the near future; work is underway to finalize its IT component. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Germany once again calls on all Kyrgyz doctors living in Germany to actively participate in the implementation of the Kyrgyz Club Germany project.
link: https://24.kg/english/159924/
views: 120
Print
Related
WHO donates PPE to Kyrgyzstan for more than $ 500,000
Turkey donates 20 medical ventilators to Kyrgyzstan
Switzerland provides humanitarian assistance to 3 regions of Kyrgyzstan
Russia donates kits for PCR diagnostics of coronavirus to Kyrgyzstan
Erines Otorbaev relieved of post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Germany
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives ventilators and batch of PPE
Turkey to hand over ventilators and oxygen concentrators to Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan donates Kyrgyzstan oxygen concentrators
Four ventilation devices for 1.2 million soms donated to Tokmak hospitals
Oxygen concentrators for 2 million soms handed over to Ministry of Health
Popular
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day 1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
18 July, Saturday
14:34
Kyrgyzstanis in Germany raise money for fight against coronavirus Kyrgyzstanis in Germany raise money for fight against c...
14:19
Elections 2020: About 2,462 polling stations to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
13:53
At least 168 day patient centers opened in Osh region
13:41
Elections 2020: CEC reduces campaign spending by 100 million soms
13:31
Emil Shadykhanov appointed Vice Mayor of Osh city