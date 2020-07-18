Kyrgyzstanis in Germany raise money for fight against coronavirus

Public organization of Kyrgyzstanis in the Federal State of Hesse BIZ (Bildung, Initiative, Zusammenarbeit — education, initiative, cooperation), consonant with the word «WE», is conducting a fundraising campaign to provide assistance to medical institutions of Kyrgyzstan. To date, more than 7,000 euros have been collected.

Public associations of Kyrgyzstanis in the Federal State of Bavaria «ORDO» and Hoffnung für Kirgisien — «Hope for Kyrgyzstan» have already collected more than 8,000 euros.

These associations in Germany continue to hold charity events.

In addition, under the leadership of a compatriot Natalia Yugai, about 3,700 euros have been collected. Medicines Clexane and Xarelto have been purchased at the expense of the money in Moscow, which have already been handed over to one of the public associations in Kyrgyzstan.

A project is being developed on the platform of the public organization of Kyrgyz citizens in Germany Kyrgyz Club Germany to provide direct online consultations by compatriot doctors in different countries to colleagues in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as to patients. The project will start in the near future; work is underway to finalize its IT component. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Germany once again calls on all Kyrgyz doctors living in Germany to actively participate in the implementation of the Kyrgyz Club Germany project.