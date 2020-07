Doctor of Science Emil Shadykhanov has been appointed a Vice Mayor of Osh сity. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The relevant order was signed by the mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashov.

Shadykhanov Emil Toktosunovich was born on September 14, 1969 in Tash-Kumyr town, Jalal-Abad region.

He has been an Advisor to the Mayor of Osh since 2019.

He has three children.