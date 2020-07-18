Coronavirus confirmed in 70 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 70 doctors have been diagnosed with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, these are laboratory confirmed cases.

At least 25 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, in Osh city — 18, in Chui region — 19, in Osh region — 1, in Talas region — 2, in Jalal-Abad region — 5.

Eight health workers have been discharged from hospitals for a day after recovery.

The total number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in the republic is 2,269. Some 600 of them have recovered.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova said that coronavirus was assigned the code U07.1 in the international classification of diseases of the WHO, and community-acquired pneumonia — the code U07.2, and it will be considered as a manifestation of the virus. The Ministry of Health gives general figures now.