73 people die from coronavirus and pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 73 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Most of the people died in Bishkek — 22. At least 2 people died in Chui region, in Osh region — 15, in Talas region — 2, in Naryn region — 7, in Issyk-Kul region — 1, in Jalal-Abad region — 19, and in Batken region — 5.

In total, 858 deaths from coronavirus, taking into account community-acquired pneumonia, have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova said that coronavirus was assigned the code U07.1 in the international classification of diseases of the WHO, and community-acquired pneumonia — the code U07.2, and it will be considered as a manifestation of the virus. The Ministry of Health gives general figures now.