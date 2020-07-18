1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total

At least 1,264 cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

At least 506 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 61 — in Osh city, 181 — in Chui region, 138 — in Osh region, 88 — in Talas region, 29 — in Naryn region, 100 — in Issyk-Kul region, 113 — in Jalal-Abad region, and 48 — in Batken region.

In total, 25,047 cases have been registered in general in the country.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova said that coronavirus was assigned the code U07.1 in the international classification of diseases of the WHO, and community-acquired pneumonia — the code U07.2, and it will be considered as a manifestation of the virus. The Ministry of Health gives general figures now.