12:12
USD 77.55
EUR 88.54
RUB 1.08
English

At least 100 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from China

At least 100 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from China. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

A plane of Zhejiang Loongair Airlines arrived in Kyrgyzstan on the Xi’an — Bishkek route. Mainly students who study at Chinese universities have returned to the republic.

«The list of passengers was formed based on the results of telephone calls to all compatriots living in China. At least 100 people from 40 Chinese cities out of 380 Kyrgyzstanis decided to return by this flight,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/159901/
views: 62
Print
Related
330 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey
164 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from 17 countries by charter flight
At least 122 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from UAE
At least 326 compatriots return to Kyrgyzstan from Turkey
At least 182 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Belarus
Over 20,000 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan due to pandemic
At least 343 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Osh from Moscow
At least 237 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey
191 citizens return from United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan
103 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Bangladesh
Popular
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day 1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
18 July, Saturday
12:05
Kubatbek Boronov meets with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Kubatbek Boronov meets with President of Belarus Alexan...
11:54
At least 100 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from China
11:47
Prime Ministers discuss delivery of medicines from Belarus to Kyrgyzstan
11:31
Kubatbek Boronov urges EAEU countries to combine efforts in fight against COVID
11:13
Famous cameraman Murat Aliev passes away in Kyrgyzstan
17 July, Friday
18:11
Leader of SDPK faction at Bishkek City Council gives up his deputy seat
17:54
Another night hospital opened in Bishkek
17:42
Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan lacks medical workers, medicines
17:31
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities