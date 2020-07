Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities

The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan has sent out another schedule of flights from Bishkek and Osh until July 25. Seats on board are provided to citizens who have the right to enter the Russian Federation.

Bishkek — Moscow flight on July 19 at 16.20.

Citizens who live in Moscow, Moscow Oblast, Bryansk, Vladimir, Vologda, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaliningrad, Kaluga, Kostroma, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Oryol, Penza, Pskov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula, Ulyanovsk, Yaroslavl Oblasts, Republic of Mordovia can leave the republic by the flight.

Bishkek — Yekaterinburg flight on July 20 at 21.00

For citizens living in Sverdlovsk, Kurgan, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk Oblasts, Perm Krai, the Republic of Bashkortostan, Komi Republic, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug — Yugra, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

Osh — Moscow flight on July 23 at 6.30

Persons living in Moscow, Moscow Oblast, Bryansk, Vladimir, Vologda, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaliningrad, Kaluga, Kostroma, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Oryol, Penza, Pskov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula, Ulyanovsk, Yaroslavl Oblasts, the Republic of Mordovia can leave the republic by the flight.

Bishkek — Novosibirsk flight on July 23 at 18.10

For citizens living in Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Kemerovo, Omsk, Tomsk Oblasts, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Altai Krai, Altai Republic, Tuva Republic, Khakassia Republic.

Osh — Novosibirsk flight on July 25 at 17.45

For citizens living in Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Kemerovo, Omsk, Tomsk Oblasts, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Altai Krai, Altai Republic, Tuva Republic, Khakassia Republic.

The list of passengers is formed by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic, taking into account the registration for the flight on the state services website.