Shainazar Zakirov, a doctor who worked at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, suddenly died of COVID-19 today in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The doctor was 53 years old. He had three children.

In 1996, Shainazar Zakirov started working as a pediatrician at the Kara-Suu Central District Hospital in Osh region. Since 2012, he had been working as an infectious disease doctor at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital.

In March 2020, he was sent to the southern region to help in fight coronavirus infection. Since June 2020, he worked at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Hospital as an infectious disease doctor.