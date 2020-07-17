At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from Novosibirsk. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

They arrived by a flight of Avia Traffic airline on the route Novosibirsk — Bishkek.

The ministry noted that the list of passengers was formed in the order of priority of applications from citizens who need to return to Kyrgyzstan.

«Some 73 Kyrgyz students who study at universities of the Siberian Federal District of Russia have returned,» the Foreign Ministry added.

In addition, the plane has delivered humanitarian aid collected by compatriots in the amount of 185,000 rubles in form of drugs and medical supplies.