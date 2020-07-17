Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 250,892 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 13,767,548 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,574,371), Brazil (2,012,151), India (968,876), Russia (751,612), Peru (341,586), South Africa (324,221), Mexico (324, 041), Chile (323,698) and the UK (294,114).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 7,600,000. The figure grew by 155,772 people for a day.

At least 589,211 people died from the virus (growth by 5,761 people for 24 hours), including 138,358 people — in the USA, 76,688— in Brazil, 45,204— in the UK, 37,574— in Mexico, and 35,017 — in Italy.

At least 13,101 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 65,188 cases — in Kazakhstan, 15,066 — in Uzbekistan, 6,741 — in Tajikistan.