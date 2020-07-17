14:51
USD 77.45
EUR 88.24
RUB 1.09
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 250,892 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 13,767,548 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,574,371), Brazil (2,012,151), India (968,876), Russia (751,612), Peru (341,586), South Africa (324,221), Mexico (324, 041), Chile (323,698) and the UK (294,114).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 7,600,000. The figure grew by 155,772 people for a day.

At least 589,211 people died from the virus (growth by 5,761 people for 24 hours), including 138,358 people — in the USA, 76,688— in Brazil, 45,204— in the UK, 37,574— in Mexico, and 35,017 — in Italy.

At least 13,101 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 65,188 cases — in Kazakhstan, 15,066 — in Uzbekistan, 6,741 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/159825/
views: 56
Print
Related
77 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
Six people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
123 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
603 people diagnosed with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 13,101 in total
86 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Tokmak registry office quarantined
Pneumonia, COVID-19 in Bishkek: Places in intensive care units still not enough
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
Over 2,500 oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyzstan for two weeks
Popular
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total 488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
17 July, Friday
14:40
At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosi...
14:36
77 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
14:30
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.7 million people globally
14:11
COVID-19 patient dies after jumping from window of hospital in Osh
14:02
PM Boronov leaves for Minsk to attend EAEU Intergovernmental Council