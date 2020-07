Six people have died from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing today.

According to her, one person died in the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital, in Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital, Aksy District Hospital, Toktogul District Hospital, Leilek District and Osh Regional Hospitals.

In total, 173 deaths from COVID-19 have been registered in the republic in total.