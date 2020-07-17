11:48
123 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 123 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 40 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, in Chui region — 26, in Osh city — 14, in Osh region — 20, in Issyk-Kul region — 1, in Batken region — 16, in Jalal-Abad region — 4, in Talas region — 2.

Nine medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, 2,199 medical workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgystan, 592 of them have recovered.
