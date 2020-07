Kyrgyz pop stars released a song entitled "A Man Needs a Man" in support of the compatriots during their hard struggle with the pandemic. The song was published on the page of a singer Sultan Sadyraliev.

According to the artist, he wrote the music himself, and the lyrics was written by a poet Akbar Kubanychbekov.

The song was performed by more than twenty artists, including Gulnur Satylganova, Yulia Rutskaya, Omar, Gulzhigit Kalykov, Altynai Narbaeva, Tolgonai Arzykeeva and others.