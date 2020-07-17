11:48
86 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 86 people have been discharged from hospitals of Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 13 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 25, in Osh city — 10, in Osh region — 1, in Batken region — 8, in Naryn region — 2, in Jalal-Abad region — 21, in Talas region — 1, in Issyk-Kul region — 5.

In addition, 378 people from among those who are in self-isolation at home have also recovered. Recall, the Ministry of Health has stopped hospitalizing patients with mild form of the disease since mid-June.

At least 3,821 patients have been discharged from hospitals of the country in total, 2,275 people staying in self-isolation have also recovered.
