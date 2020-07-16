Soros - Kyrgyzstan donates 261 sets of PPE to medical workers

Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan has donated 261 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the doctors of the hospital at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy for treatment of patients with COVID-19 for $ 4,500 ($3,250 were allocated from the emergency fund and $ 1,250 were collected from the personal funds of its employees).

The organization informed that, based on the latest forecast of the spread of COVID-19 in the republic, they consider it necessary to urgently deploy additional capacities to treat the population.

Soros — Kyrgyzstan is mobilizing resources and considering expanded support to the hospital.

Specialists of Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan urge every citizen of the country to strictly observe safety measures.