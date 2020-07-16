14:27
USD 77.62
EUR 88.77
RUB 1.10
English

Soros - Kyrgyzstan donates 261 sets of PPE to medical workers

Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan has donated 261 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the doctors of the hospital at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy for treatment of patients with COVID-19 for $ 4,500 ($3,250 were allocated from the emergency fund and $ 1,250 were collected from the personal funds of its employees).

The organization informed that, based on the latest forecast of the spread of COVID-19 in the republic, they consider it necessary to urgently deploy additional capacities to treat the population.

Soros — Kyrgyzstan is mobilizing resources and considering expanded support to the hospital.

Specialists of Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan urge every citizen of the country to strictly observe safety measures.
link: https://24.kg/english/159682/
views: 105
Print
Related
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan hands over 1,000 protective suits to Bishkek doctors
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan provides assistance to social institutions
Soros Foundation hands over ventilator to Infectious Diseases Hospital
Soros Foundation - Kyrgyzstan forms $ 100,000 fund to fight against coronavirus
About 90,000 Kyrgyzstanis suffer from mental illnesses
Bishkek repeatedly hosts Street Theatre Festival
Kyrgyzstan to host 1st forum of cities
Popular
488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total 488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek
16 July, Thursday
14:18
Doctor of National Hospital dies of bilateral pneumonia in Bishkek Doctor of National Hospital dies of bilateral pneumoni...
14:00
Soros - Kyrgyzstan donates 261 sets of PPE to medical workers
13:43
Political scientists of Kyrgyzstan ask Vladimir Putin for help
13:32
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: 42 polling stations abroad approved
13:03
Change.org petition website blocked in Kyrgyzstan