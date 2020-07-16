318 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 318 people have recovered from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. Some 75 people have been discharged from hospitals of the republic. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, 23 patients recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 18, in Osh city — 4, in Osh region — 2, in Batken region — 20, in Naryn region — 3, in Jalal-Abad region — 3, in Talas region — 2.

In addition, 243 people from among those who are in self-isolation at home have recovered during a day. Earlier, 1,654 people staying in self-isolation have recovered. Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has ceased to hospitalize patients with a mild form of coronavirus infection since mid-June.

At least 3,735 patients have been discharged from hospitals throughout the country in total, 1,897 people staying in self-isolation have also recovered.