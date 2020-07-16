11:24
USD 77.62
EUR 88.77
RUB 1.10
English

318 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 318 people have recovered from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. Some 75 people have been discharged from hospitals of the republic. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, 23 patients recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 18, in Osh city — 4, in Osh region — 2, in Batken region — 20, in Naryn region — 3, in Jalal-Abad region — 3, in Talas region — 2.

In addition, 243 people from among those who are in self-isolation at home have recovered during a day. Earlier, 1,654 people staying in self-isolation have recovered. Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has ceased to hospitalize patients with a mild form of coronavirus infection since mid-June.

At least 3,735 patients have been discharged from hospitals throughout the country in total, 1,897 people staying in self-isolation have also recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/159644/
views: 115
Print
Related
96 more health workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
521 people diagnosed with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 12,498 in total
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Over 31,000 people turn to day patient centers in Bishkek
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: President turns to scientists, experts for help
Doctor Osmonali Shamshidov dies of pneumonia in Osh city
Judge of Osh City Court dies of community-acquired pneumonia
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.2 million people globally
At least 629 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 2019
Head of State Border Service Department dies from pneumonia in Bishkek
Popular
488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total 488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek
16 July, Thursday
11:17
96 more health workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan 96 more health workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
11:08
521 people diagnosed with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 12,498 in total
11:02
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:45
318 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:31
Turkey donates 20 medical ventilators to Kyrgyzstan
15 July, Wednesday
18:31
13 new ambulances handed over to healthcare organizations of Kyrgyzstan
18:19
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: President turns to scientists, experts for help
17:29
Kyrgyzstan temporarily cancels rent payments for state property