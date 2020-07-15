15:35
USD 77.51
EUR 87.98
RUB 1.09
English

At least 198 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return to Osh from Moscow

At least 198 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned to Osh city from Moscow. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, a plane of S7 Airlines arrived in Kyrgyzstan on the route Moscow — Osh. «Students studying at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy and with small children arrived by the plane, including citizens with serious illnesses, who have been recently operated on, and those who have lost relatives and find themselves in difficult life situations,» the ministry said.

At least 16,581 citizens have returned to Kyrgyzstan from 21 regions of Russia from March 20 to July 14 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/159562/
views: 114
Print
Related
At least 186 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg
426 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow, including 45 doctors
243 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh from Yekaterinburg
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked
At least 192 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk
184 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return to Osh from St. Petersburg
At least 213 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Novosibirsk
At least 218 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg
533 more Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Bishkek from Russia
963 people transported from Sol-Iletsk to Kyrgyzstan by buses
Popular
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked
Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15 July, Wednesday
14:27
At least 198 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return to Osh from Moscow At least 198 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return to Osh from...
13:55
Judge of Osh City Court dies of community-acquired pneumonia
13:44
Ex-deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhangoroz Kanimetov passes away
13:37
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.2 million people globally
13:24
Switzerland provides humanitarian assistance to 3 regions of Kyrgyzstan