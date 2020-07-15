At least 198 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return to Osh from Moscow

At least 198 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned to Osh city from Moscow. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, a plane of S7 Airlines arrived in Kyrgyzstan on the route Moscow — Osh. «Students studying at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy and with small children arrived by the plane, including citizens with serious illnesses, who have been recently operated on, and those who have lost relatives and find themselves in difficult life situations,» the ministry said.

At least 16,581 citizens have returned to Kyrgyzstan from 21 regions of Russia from March 20 to July 14 2020.