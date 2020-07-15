Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 219,563 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 13,290,153 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,431,574), Brazil (1,926,824), India (906,752), Russia (738,787), Peru (333,867), Chile (319,493), Mexico (311,486), and the UK (292,931).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 7,300,000. The figure grew by 145,824 people for a day.

At least 577,980 people died from the virus (growth by 5,552 people since Monday morning), including 136,466 people — in the USA, 74,133— in Brazil, 45,053— in the UK, 35,327— in Mexico, and 34,984 — in Italy.

At least 11,977 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 61,755 cases — in Kazakhstan, 14,085 — in Uzbekistan, 6,643 — in Tajikistan.