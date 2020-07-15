14:03
USD 77.51
EUR 87.98
RUB 1.09
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 219,563 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 13,290,153 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,431,574), Brazil (1,926,824), India (906,752), Russia (738,787), Peru (333,867), Chile (319,493), Mexico (311,486), and the UK (292,931).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 7,300,000. The figure grew by 145,824 people for a day.

At least 577,980 people died from the virus (growth by 5,552 people since Monday morning), including 136,466 people — in the USA, 74,133— in Brazil, 45,053— in the UK, 35,327— in Mexico, and 34,984 — in Italy.

At least 11,977 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 61,755 cases — in Kazakhstan, 14,085 — in Uzbekistan, 6,643 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/159544/
views: 89
Print
Related
At least 629 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 2019
Head of State Border Service Department dies from pneumonia in Bishkek
At least 105 medical workers contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan
74 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 439 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,977 in total
11 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
At least 91 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Almost a third of deputies of Bishkek City Council suffer from pneumonia
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Electronic queues to be organized at day patient centers in Bishkek
Popular
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked
Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15 July, Wednesday
13:44
Ex-deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhangoroz Kanimetov passes away Ex-deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhangoroz Kanimet...
13:37
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.2 million people globally
13:24
Switzerland provides humanitarian assistance to 3 regions of Kyrgyzstan
13:12
At least 629 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 2019
12:48
Azimzhan Askarov achieves relaxation of his detention regime