11 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

At least 11 people have died from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department, Ainura Akmatova, told today at a briefing.

According to her, a 63- year-old man died at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital; a man, 64, died at the City Clinical Hospital No.1, a 72-year-old woman — at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, and a 64-year-old man — at the National Phthisiology Center.

In addition, two women (54, 61 years old) died in the Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital. Two people died in the Batken Regional Hospital: a man, 49, and a woman, 58, and in the Ton Territorial Hospital — a 58- year-old man and a 36- year-old woman.

Death of a physician — a 53-year-old woman — was registered in the Nookat Territorial Hospital.

At least 160 people have died from COVID-19 in the republic in total.