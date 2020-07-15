11:00
USD 77.51
EUR 87.98
RUB 1.09
English

11 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

At least 11 people have died from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department, Ainura Akmatova, told today at a briefing.

According to her, a 63- year-old man died at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital; a man, 64, died at the City Clinical Hospital No.1, a 72-year-old woman — at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, and a 64-year-old man — at the National Phthisiology Center.

In addition, two women (54, 61 years old) died in the Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital. Two people died in the Batken Regional Hospital: a man, 49, and a woman, 58, and in the Ton Territorial Hospital — a 58- year-old man and a 36- year-old woman.

Death of a physician — a 53-year-old woman — was registered in the Nookat Territorial Hospital.

At least 160 people have died from COVID-19 in the republic in total.
link: https://24.kg/english/159496/
views: 87
Print
Related
74 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 439 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,977 in total
At least 91 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Almost a third of deputies of Bishkek City Council suffer from pneumonia
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Electronic queues to be organized at day patient centers in Bishkek
Ex-Minister of Youth Aliyasbek Alymkulov diagnosed with pneumonia
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov contracts coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13 million people globally
At least 45 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked
Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15 July, Wednesday
10:55
74 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan 74 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
10:47
Coronavirus confirmed in 439 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,977 in total
10:42
11 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
10:23
At least 91 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
10:17
President expresses condolences on death of fifth year student of KSMA
14 July, Tuesday
18:15
Employee of Parliament’s Office Abdykaiym Omorov dies
18:06
18 Kyrgyz medical workers to come from Turkey to help their homeland