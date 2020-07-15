11:00
At least 423 medicines delivered to Kyrgyzstan for the last 14 days

A total of 423 names of medicines and medical devices have been imported into Kyrgyzstan for a total of 672,608,406.52 soms from July 1 to July 14, 2020. The Department of Drug and Medical Equipment Supply of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 281 items of medicines have been imported for 489,368,804.13 soms and medical devices — 142 items for 183,239,602.39 soms.

«More than 40,000 packages of anticoagulants are expected to be delivered to the Kyrgyz Republic in the near future. But this will not be enough to cover all the needs. Pharmaceutical companies are looking for a way out of this situation, applications have been submitted to manufacturing plants,» the department said.

Clexane, flenox and heparin have been brought to the country.
