11:00
USD 77.51
EUR 87.98
RUB 1.09
English

President promises rehabilitation at Issyk-Kul health resorts to sick doctors

«Elimination of shortage of medicines in the country is under special control. We are also considering the option of using the potential of domestic pharmaceutical production. The Government was recommended to support pharmaceutical companies, in addition to measures on importing drugs from other countries,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during a visit to a night hospital in Bishkek.

The President, during a conversation with the medical staff, expressed deep gratitude to the medical workers who help patients around the clock.

The head of state noted the position of compatriot doctors, who voluntarily arrive from abroad to assist Kyrgyzstan in the fight against the virus.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the government increased the salaries of doctors working in the centers of the disease and will provide them with special care. He emphasized that the state will always take care of the doctors and will continue to support them.

He added that health workers will be provided in a timely manner with all due payments and medical products.

The issue of rehabilitation at health resorts on Issyk-Kul lake of those physicians who fell ill during the performance of their professional duty is being considered.

As the president stressed, feasible help in the fight against the disease is provided by volunteers who took medical workers under special care. Thanks to the active civic position of entrepreneurs, day patent centers are being opened.
link: https://24.kg/english/159480/
views: 120
Print
Related
President expresses condolences on death of fifth year student of KSMA
Number of day patient centers in Bishkek increased
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kubatbek Boronov discus fight against coronavirus
Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek
All hospitals in Kyrgyzstan must stockpile medicines for 3-6 months
Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges to prepare hospitals for autumn-winter period
President of Kyrgyzstan addresses Kyrgyzstanis calling for mutual assistance
We bow our heads to doctors: Positive video from Sooronbai Jeenbekov
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits day patient facility
President of Kyrgyzstan proposes to officially ban mass events, including feasts
Popular
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked
Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15 July, Wednesday
10:55
74 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan 74 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
10:47
Coronavirus confirmed in 439 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,977 in total
10:42
11 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
10:23
At least 91 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
10:17
President expresses condolences on death of fifth year student of KSMA
14 July, Tuesday
18:15
Employee of Parliament’s Office Abdykaiym Omorov dies
18:06
18 Kyrgyz medical workers to come from Turkey to help their homeland