18 Kyrgyz medical workers to come from Turkey to help their homeland

At least 18 medical workers will arrive from Turkey in Kyrgyzstan to treat coronavirus infection. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, told at a press conference.

According to him, 3 doctors have arrived from Novosibirsk, 9 — from Yekaterinburg, 26 — from Moscow, and other 45 doctors have arrived the day before yesterday.

«If we unite, we will defeat the disease. I thank those health workers who came here from abroad,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that doctors were asked to stop their annual leave, but no one forced them to go to work. At least 235 health workers have been recalled from leave in Bishkek alone.