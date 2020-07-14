Government of Kyrgyzstan promises to eliminate shortage of drugs in coming days

The Government of Kyrgyzstan intends to eliminate the shortage of medicines in the coming days. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a press conference.

The drugs will be delivered from Russia, India, Iran in the near future.

«The shortage of drugs is also associated with the fact that many countries have introduced a ban on the export of medicines. There are certain procedures within the country. For example, it was difficult to negotiate with Iran. I ask citizens not to buy drugs just to be on the safe side, because medicines will arrive soon and there will be no shortage,» Kubatbek Boronov said.