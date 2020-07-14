18:14
USD 77.70
EUR 87.91
RUB 1.10
English

Government of Kyrgyzstan promises to eliminate shortage of drugs in coming days

The Government of Kyrgyzstan intends to eliminate the shortage of medicines in the coming days. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a press conference.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan to purchase medicines in Russia, Iran, China and India
The drugs will be delivered from Russia, India, Iran in the near future.

«The shortage of drugs is also associated with the fact that many countries have introduced a ban on the export of medicines. There are certain procedures within the country. For example, it was difficult to negotiate with Iran. I ask citizens not to buy drugs just to be on the safe side, because medicines will arrive soon and there will be no shortage,» Kubatbek Boronov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/159443/
views: 79
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to purchase medicines in Russia, Iran, China and India
Kyrgyzstan expects 40,000 packages of medicines, but it is not enough
Health Ministry proposes to introduce price regulation for COVID-19 drugs
Government of Kyrgyzstan to regulate prices of medicines for COVID-19 treatment
Pharmacy warehouses of Kyrgyzstan have three-month supply of medicines
Kyrgyzstan permits production and sale of medical face masks without license
Government proposes to ban export of drugs, medications from Kyrgyzstan
Antibiotic Awareness Week takes place in Kyrgyzstan
State to regulate prices of life-saving medicines in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to start regulation of medicines’ prices
Popular
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total 511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
14 July, Tuesday
18:06
18 Kyrgyz medical workers to come from Turkey to help their homeland 18 Kyrgyz medical workers to come from Turkey to help t...
17:55
Almost a third of deputies of Bishkek City Council suffer from pneumonia
17:40
Government of Kyrgyzstan promises to eliminate shortage of drugs in coming days
17:30
Kyrgyzstan to purchase medicines in Russia, Iran, China and India
17:24
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan