Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 193,039 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 13,070,590 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,363,056), Brazil (1,884,967), India (878,254), Russia (732,547), Peru (330,123), Chile (317,657), Mexico (304,435), and the UK (291,691).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 7,200,000. The figure grew by 136,179 people for a day.

At least 572,428 people died from the virus (growth by 3,900 people since Monday morning), including 135,605 people — in the USA, 72,833— in Brazil, 44,915— in the UK, 35,491— in Mexico, and 34,967 — in Italy.

At least 11,538 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 59,899 cases — in Kazakhstan, 13,591 — in Uzbekistan, 6,596 — in Tajikistan.