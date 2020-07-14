At least 186 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg

At least 186 citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Bishkek from Yekaterinburg. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

They arrived by a charter flight of Avia Traffic airline. Students studying in the Ural Federal District, Kyrgyzstanis who are in dire need of return to homeland, arrived from Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Tyumen, Surgut, Novy Urengoy, Salekhard, Kurgan, Noyabrsk, and Perm.

Five medical workers who intend to help domestic doctors in the fight against coronavirus also arrived in the republic.