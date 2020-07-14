13:39
USD 77.70
EUR 87.91
RUB 1.10
English

At least 186 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg

At least 186 citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Bishkek from Yekaterinburg. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

They arrived by a charter flight of Avia Traffic airline. Students studying in the Ural Federal District, Kyrgyzstanis who are in dire need of return to homeland, arrived from Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Tyumen, Surgut, Novy Urengoy, Salekhard, Kurgan, Noyabrsk, and Perm.

Five medical workers who intend to help domestic doctors in the fight against coronavirus also arrived in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/159381/
views: 81
Print
Related
426 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow, including 45 doctors
243 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh from Yekaterinburg
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked
At least 192 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk
184 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return to Osh from St. Petersburg
At least 213 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Novosibirsk
At least 218 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg
533 more Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Bishkek from Russia
963 people transported from Sol-Iletsk to Kyrgyzstan by buses
Kyrgyz doctors working in Russia return home as volunteers
Popular
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total 511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
14 July, Tuesday
13:35
Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day
13:31
94 medical workers contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13:21
421 new COVID-19 cases registered for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan, 11,538 in total
13:15
109 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13:11
Kyrgyzstanis donate 14 oxygen concentrators to Ministry of Health