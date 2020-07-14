10:36
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kubatbek Boronov discus fight against coronavirus

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held an online meeting with the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The measures to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the country were discussed. Kubatbek Boronov presented information on ongoing work to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection in cities, regions and districts.

The Prime Minister named the situation with medicines and the lack of medical specialists as two main current problems.

He told that batches of medicines and medications that are in greatest demand among the population have arrived in the country in recent days. The head of government noted that the issue of supply of the necessary medicines was also being worked out through the diplomatic institutions of Kyrgyzstan in foreign countries.

Kubatbek Boronov noted the effectiveness of day patient centers. As of today, all those in need receive timely medical care and advice. He reported that a similar work on opening day patient centers is also being worked out in the regions of the country. In addition, he informed about the opening of two night hospitals in Bishkek, where work is currently underway on their staffing.

Along with this, Kubatbek Boronov told about visit to Semetei observation unit on the territory of Manas International Airport. He reported that an intensive care unit was opened there and control over improvement of conditions has been tightened.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the shortage and rise in prices of certain drugs causes a reasonable indignation of citizens.

«We must provide stocks of medicines. We need to work closely with pharmaceutical companies in this direction, the population should be provided with appropriate medicines,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

The head of state also drew special attention to the issue of support for medical workers.

«There should be no delays in the payment of salaries and compensations, including to sick medical workers. Naturally, they must be provided with hot meals in a timely manner,» the president said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the importance of replenishing the reserve of medical personnel by mobilizing all available resources. The head of state once again noted that against the backdrop of the fight against the virus, one should not forget about digitalization of the healthcare sector, which is the main requirement in reforming the system. He also pointed out the importance of building effective interaction with volunteers and civic activists.

In addition, the president drew attention to the accessibility of computed tomography by citizens, provision of this service in state medical institutions.

The Prime Minister Boronov noted that work is underway to provide medical institutions with computed tomography equipment. Along with this, the issue of purchase of ambulances and increasing resuscitation zones for seriously ill patients is being worked out.
