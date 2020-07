One of the organizers of a rally for postponement of parliamentary elections 2020 has been detained in Bishkek. An activist Tilekmat Kudaibergen uulu told.

According to him, the police detained the organizer Aidar Turusbekov this morning.

«We want the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 4 to be postponed. People are dying like during a war, it is more important now. We have been running from the employees of the 10Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs since morning. There was a chase like in a movie,» Tilekmat Kudaibergen uulu told.