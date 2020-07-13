164 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from 17 countries by charter flight

At least 164 Kyrgyzstanis have arrived from Belarus on a flight operated by Avia Traffic Company along the route Minsk — Bishkek. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The list of passengers was compiled by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the United Kingdom in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan’s overseas agencies in European countries for the return of Kyrgyzstanis from European and other countries. In particular, Kyrgyzstanis, including students from Austria, Belarus, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, France, the Philippines, France, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, and South Africa were returned by the flight, who arrived in Minsk by regular flights,» the Foreign Ministry told.

Work on the return of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who are in foreign countries and want to return to their homeland, continues.