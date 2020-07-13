13:16
USD 77.80
EUR 87.84
RUB 1.09
English

164 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from 17 countries by charter flight

At least 164 Kyrgyzstanis have arrived from Belarus on a flight operated by Avia Traffic Company along the route Minsk — Bishkek. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The list of passengers was compiled by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the United Kingdom in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan’s overseas agencies in European countries for the return of Kyrgyzstanis from European and other countries. In particular, Kyrgyzstanis, including students from Austria, Belarus, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, France, the Philippines, France, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, and South Africa were returned by the flight, who arrived in Minsk by regular flights,» the Foreign Ministry told.

Work on the return of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who are in foreign countries and want to return to their homeland, continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/159247/
views: 39
Print
Related
At least 122 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from UAE
At least 326 compatriots return to Kyrgyzstan from Turkey
At least 182 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Belarus
Over 20,000 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan due to pandemic
At least 343 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Osh from Moscow
At least 237 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey
191 citizens return from United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan
103 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Bangladesh
Coronavirus confirmed in Kyrgyzstani in South Korea
At least 11,700 Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland for three months
Popular
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total 511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13 July, Monday
13:06
164 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from 17 countries by charter flight 164 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from 17 countries by...
12:57
State of Minister and Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan is stable
12:51
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Five medical workers die from coronavirus
12:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12.8 million people globally
12:10
29 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan