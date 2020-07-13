13:16
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 193,142 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 12,877,551 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,304,142), Brazil (1,864,681), India (849,553), Russia (726,036), Peru (326,326), Chile (315,041), Mexico (299,750), and the UK (291,154).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 7,000,000. The figure grew by 111,311 people for a day.

At least 568,528 people died from the virus (growth by 8,960 people since Sunday morning), including 135,190 people — in the USA, 72,100— in Brazil, 44,904— in the UK, 35,006— in Mexico, and 34,954 — in Italy.

At least 11,117 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,253 cases — in Kazakhstan, 12,997 — in Uzbekistan, 6,552 — in Tajikistan.
