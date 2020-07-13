13:16
At least 15 people die from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 15 people have died from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, four people died in the hospital of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship — two men at the age 56, a 46-year-old man and a woman at the age of 60. Two women died at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital — 70 years old and 71 years old, a 55-year-old woman — in the At-Bashi Territorial Hospital.

A 61-year-old man died in the Ak-Tala Territorial Hospital, in the Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital — two men 69 and 67 years old and women at the age of 83, 50 and 61, in the Kadamdzhai Territorial Hospital — a 77-year-old man, in the Leilek Territorial Hospital — 75-year-old man.

At least 147 people have died from COVID-19 in the republic.
