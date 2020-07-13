125 medical workers test positive for COVID-19 for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus has been confirmed in 125 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, 63 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, in Chui region — 7, in Osh city — 16, in Osh region — 10, in Issyk-Kul region — 7, in Batken region — 13, in Talas region — 2, in Naryn region — 2, in Jalal-Abad region — 5.

Eight medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day.

In total, 1,781 health workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 560 of them have recovered.