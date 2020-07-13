426 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow, including 45 doctors

At least 426 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have arrived in Bishkek from Moscow. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The Moscow — Bishkek plane of the Russian Aeroflot airline arrived in the country.

Students studying at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy, and with small children returned home along with citizens with serious illnesses, who recently underwent surgical operations, and those who got into other difficult life situations.

At least 45 practicing physicians and medical workers from Russia, who voluntarily wish to join the work of Kyrgyz doctors in treating patients infected with coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia, also arrived by the flight.