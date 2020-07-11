15:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 238,888 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 12,465,633 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,184,573), Brazil (1,800,827), India (793,802), Russia (712,863), Peru (319,646), Chile (309,274), and the UK (289,678).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 6,800,000. The figure grew by 104,871 people for a day.

At least 559,568 people died from the virus (growth by 5,208 people since Tuesday morning), including 134,092 people — in the USA, 70,398— in Brazil, 44,735— in the UK, 34,938— in Italy, and 34,191 — in Mexico.

At least 9,910 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 54,747 cases — in Kazakhstan, 12,027 — in Uzbekistan, 6,457 — in Tajikistan.
