At least 79 medical workers contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus was confirmed in 79 doctors for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, 20 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, in Chui region — 34, in Osh — 8, in Osh region — 3, in Naryn region — 5, in Jalal-Abad region — 3, in Batken region — 6.

At least 10 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

In total, 1,529 physicians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the republic, 546 of them have recovered.
